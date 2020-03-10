Posted on March 10, 2020 at 5:49 pm by West Sider



Bottoms up!

A familiar name is on the agenda for a Community Board 7 Business Committee meeting on Wednesday: Manhattan Cricket Club, the Australian bar that recently closed on 79th Street.

A bar by that name at the same address — 226 West 79th — is on the agenda for the meeting, promising to have live and recorded music and dancing. Manhattan Cricket Club was connected to Burke & Wills, which was seized by city marshals in January. Former Burke & Wills owner Heathe St. Clair tells us he’s not behind the new bar, though a former general manager may be.

Also on the agenda are Sweetgreen at 311 Amsterdam Avenue (West 75th Street), which is applying for a sidewalk cafe with 12 tables; and the upcoming restaurant Jack’s Wife Freda, which plans to open at 148 Columbus Avenue between 66th and 67th Streets and is seeking a liquor license.

The meeting starts at 6:30 at 250 West 87th Street.

See the full agenda below:

Business & Consumer Issues Committee, Linda Alexander and Christian Cordova, Co-Chairpersons

Wednesday, March 11th, 6:30 PM

New applications to the SLA for two-year liquor licenses:

1. 993 Columbus Avenue (West 109th Street) Shwing! LLC, d/b/a Freda’s Cuisine.

2. 152 Columbus Avenue (West 66th Street) Jankyboyz LLC, d/b/a Jack’s Wife Freda.

3. 226 West 79th Street (Broadway – WEA) Lotus West Corp, d/b/a Manhattan Cricket Club of NYC. Live Music, Recorded Music; Patron Dancing.

Renewal Unenclosed Sidewalk Cafés:

4. 313 Amsterdam Avenue (West 75th Street.) Renewal application #1471902-DCA to the Department of Consumer Affairs by Baby Oliver, LLC, d/b/a Piccolo Cafe, for a four-year consent to operate an unenclosed sidewalk café with 9 tables and 18 seats.

5. 416 Amsterdam Avenue (West 80th Street.) Renewal application #2055672-DCA to the Department of Consumer Affairs by Ain Jupiter, LLC, d/b/a La Sirena UWS, for a four-year consent to operate an unenclosed sidewalk café with 5 tables and 10 seats.

Sidewalk Cafe Renewal/Modifications:

6. 450 Amsterdam Avenue (West 81st – 82nd Streets.) Renewal modification application #2035604-DCA to the Department of Consumer Affairs by Gumbull, LLC, d/b/a The Dead Poet, for a four-year consent to operate an unenclosed sidewalk café with 5 tables and 11 seats.

Renewal Enclosed Sidewalk Café:

7. 441 Amsterdam Avenue (West 81st Street.) Renewal application ULURP#N180434-ECM/DCA#1283643-DCA to the Department of Consumer Affairs by JPS Ventures, Inc., d/b/a St. James Gate, for a four-year consent to operate an enclosed sidewalk café with 5 tables and 16 seats.

New Unenclosed Sidewalk Cafes:

8. 311 Amsterdam Avenue (West 75th Street.) New application #1475-2020-ASWC to the Department of Consumer Affairs by SweetGreen New York, LLC, d/b/a Sweet Green, for a four-year consent to operate an unenclosed sidewalk café with 12 tables and 26 seats.

9. 50 West 72nd Street (Columbus Avenue.) New application #2064-2020-ASWC to the Department of Consumer Affairs by CPW Rest Corp., d/b/a Lilly’s Cocktail & Wine Bar, for a four-year consent to operate an unenclosed sidewalk café with 8 tables and 16 seats.