A Section of Amsterdam Avenue Becomes Restaurant Row on Weekends Starting Saturday; Here’s How It Will Work
Restaurants need space to spread out.
Amsterdam Avenue will be blocked off to traffic from 97th to 110th Street on the weekends from August 8 to October 31 as part of the city’s plan to make it easier for restaurants operate outside. The Columbus-Amsterdam Business Improvement District wrote about how the open street will work:
The Columbus Amsterdam Business Improvement District (BID) is excited to be bringing “Open Streets: Restaurants” to the Bloomingdale neighborhood for the largest operation of this program in the city thus far. Every Saturday starting from August 8th, restaurants on Amsterdam Avenue between 97th and 110th Streets will be able to expand their outdoor dining into the street from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The thirteen blocks of Amsterdam Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic starting an hour before and ending an hour after this timeframe to allow for set-up and clean-up. During this period, buses will be rerouted to Broadway, and there will be a 15-foot emergency and bike lane down the center of Amsterdam with a 5 mph speed limit.
The Bloomingdale neighborhood is fortunate to be the home of many small, family-owned restaurants that have been offering a wide range of cuisines for generations. These small local restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic but have worked hard to serve the community consistently since March. The BID has been committed to supporting the hard work of these restaurants by publishing and updating the “Takeout and Delivery Guide” on the Bloomingdale Restaurants website to highlight the diverse culinary scene in the neighborhood.
Restaurants took the first step towards their recovery by offering outdoor sidewalk seating options, as permitted under the Phase Two guidelines of New York City’s reopening. They are crucial for the revitalization of the city’s economy and are working hard to keep New Yorkers safe as they reunite with friends and family. However, it has not been easy to offer outdoor seating options. In addition to having to navigate complex guidelines and regulations, small restaurants often do not have a wide enough store frontage to offer more than a couple of seats outdoors. Additionally, many restaurants in the neighborhood have not been able to expand to the outdoor dining option because the limits imposed by bike lanes or bus stops did not provide adequate room for social distancing.
The Open Streets: Restaurants program offers a unique opportunity for all New Yorkers to discover the local restaurants that make the Bloomingdale neighborhood so special. With this program, the 33 restaurants that are currently open on Amsterdam Avenue can use the extra 20-25 feet of space to serve more customers and better protect community members and their staff by continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.
The BID expects to keep this program running through October, with the possibility of expanding to Columbus Avenue so even more of the 86 restaurants in the neighborhood between 96th to 110th Streets can benefit.
SUMMARY: On Saturdays through October, Amsterdam Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic between 97th and 110th, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Restaurant dining will be expanded into the street from noon to 9 p.m. Buses will be rerouted to Broadway. There will be a 15 foot emergency and bike lane down the center of Amsterdam with a 5 mph speed limit.
For more information, contact info@columbusamsterdambid.org. A list of participating restaurants can be found at bloomingdalerestaurants.nyc. The success of this program is contingent on community members being diligent about wearing masks and socially distancing themselves.
The BID is still figuring out which restaurants will participate, but the list below of retaurants on Amsterdam that are open gives a pretty good sense:
Acosta Restaurant (Caribbean & Dominican)
934 Amsterdam Ave (105-106) 212-280-2130
http://www.acostarestaurant.com/
*Outdoor Seating
Amity Hall (American Regional)(Bar)
982 Amsterdam Ave (108-109) 646-930-2501
www.amityhalluptown.com
*Outdoor Seating
Arco Cafe (Italian & Sardinian)
886 Amsterdam Ave (103-104) 212-665-0033
https://arcocafe.com/
*Outdoor Seating
Awash (Ethiopian)
947 Amsterdam Ave (106-107) 212-961-1416
*Outdoor Seating
Bosino (Italian)
201 W 103rd (103) 646-755-8770
Casa Mexicana (Mexican)
894 Amsterdam Ave (103-104) 212-222-3151
*Outdoor Seating
Dive 106 (American Regional)(Bar)
938 Amsterdam Ave (106-107) 917-965-2840
dive106.divebarnyc.com
*Outdoor Seating
Elis Wine Bar (Mediterranean)
1012 Amsterdam Ave (110) 212-222-2055
https://www.eliswinebar.com/menus/
*Outdoor Seating
El Malecon (Caribbean & Dominican)
764 Amsterdam Ave (97-98) 212-864-7606
http://maleconrestaurants.com/
*Outdoor Seating
Grain House (Chinese)
929 Amsterdam Ave (105-106) 212-665-0033
www.grainhouseny.com
Guacamole (Mexican)
786 Amsterdam Ave (97-98) 917-265-8173
*Outdoor Seating
Happy Hot Hunan (Chinese)
969 Amsterdam Ave (107-108) 212-531-1786
Lion’s Head Tavern (American Regional)(Bar)
995 Amsterdam Ave (109) 212-866-1030
www.lionsheadnyc.com
*Outdoor Seating
Living Thai (Thai)
931 Amsterdam Ave (105-106) 212-222-2600
Makana (Hawaiian BBQ)
161 W 106 st 212-665-0033
www.makanabbq.com
*Outdoor Seating
Mama’s Pizza
941 Amsterdam Ave (106) 212-531-3797
https://mamaspizza.nyc/
*Outdoor Seating
Marlow’s Bistro (Mediterranean)
1018 Amsterdam Ave 212-662-9020
Go Fund me link
*Outdoor Seating
Moonrise Izakaya (Japanese Pub)
774 Amsterdam Ave (99) 646-969-8361
https://www.moonriseizakaya.com/
*Outdoor Seating
Mokja (Korean)
852 Amsterdam Ave 646-964-4296
Nobody Told Me (American Regional)
951 Amsterdam Ave (106-107) 917-409-2050
https://nobodytoldme.nyc/
*Outdoor Seating
New Kam Lai (Chinese)
890 Amsterdam Ave (103-104) 212-749-8388
Noche Mexicana II (Mexican)
842 Amsterdam Ave (101) 212-662-6900
https://www.noche-mexicana.com/
*Outdoor Seating
Ozen (Chinese Fusion)
760 Amsterdam Ave (97) 212-678-0300
*Outdoor Seating
Panchos (Mexican & Pizza)
964 Amsterdam Ave (107-108) 212-316-5400
Pearls (Chinese)
796 Amsterdam Ave (99) 212-749-0300
*Outdoor Seating
La Piccola Cucina (Italian)
844 Amsterdam Ave (101-102) 212-866-1336
*Outdoor Seating
Raenu Thai (Thai)
964 Amsterdam Ave (107-108) 212-665-0033
Ranchito (Caribbean & Dominican)
924 Amsterdam Ave (106-105th) 917-675-7262
*Outdoor Seating
Roti Roll (Indian)
994 Amsterdam Ave (109-110) 212-666-1500
*Outdoor Seating
Suite (Bar)
992 Amsterdam Ave (109) 212-222-4400
*Outdoor Seating
Spice (Thai)
975 Amsterdam Ave (106-107) 212-864-4168
Spicethainyc.com
*Outdoor Seating
Suma Sushi (Japanese)
964 Amsterdam Ave (107-108) 212-222-0229
Tropical Sensation (Caribbean & Dominican)
953 Amsterdam Ave (106-105th) 212-222-0098
*Outdoor Seating
Sounds great until you get sucker punched. I wish these restaurants well but will stick with takeout for now.
That area has become so riddled with crime and the wild west in the evening. Why wouldn’t they want to open those streets that are much more populated with restaurants from lower Amsterdam and 79-86 where it is much safer and more populated with diners. I live in the area above and I won’t go out past 9:30. The UWS is not the same as it was pre-Covid and it is sad as all of the comments in so many of your articles discuss.
I lived in this area…no thanks
Detouring buses to Broadway is actually a hardship for some people – elderly, people with limited mobility, parents with small kids, and workers at night with safety concerns.
People are entitled to have full access to bus mass transit – it is not ok to treat bus riders like third class citizens. And if buses are not permitted, bicycles should be banned as well.
Sounds foolish to impact bike riders because buses have to be rerouted. Will that your problem go away? Very selfish and misguided to want others to share your pain when it’s not their fault.
Pictured, open, but missing from your list:
Thai Market
960 Amsterdam Ave (107th-108th) 212-280-4575
Not sure about outdoor seating.
How does this work with cars parked on streets that don’t go through to Columbus? The only way out is to turn onto Amsterdam in many cases…also, how will this work with parking? Parking is already incredibly difficult and to not be able to loop between broadway and Amsterdam is going to be even more challenging. What if I need to pull up to my building on amsterdam?
This is great! It should be year round. Looking forward to this.
What about HiLife which is an amazing restaurant on Amsterdam and 83?
By far some of the very best food in town.
Why are they not listed? Political discrimination in action again?
Bodhi
Did you even read the details? Last I checked, 83rd St wasn’t between 97th-110th.
It is extremely important to understand the implications of re-routing the buses and to ask the question how will ambulances get to St Luke’s Hospital (Mt Sinai North?)???? There are elderly, mobility-challenged and a host of other populations to be affected by the important but poorly thought out plan to help restaurants re-open. Exactly who came up with this idea and who approved it?