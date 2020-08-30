Upper West Sider Who Broke Her (Rent-Stabilized!) Lease to Flee to Vermont Finds Rural Bliss Didn’t Last
By Carol Tannenhauser
Before you head for the hills or suburbs, you might want to read this cautionary tale, shared by Upper West Sider Maureen Cross, who took the leap and left New York City.
“I’ve always lived in the low 80s, east of Broadway,” Cross told West Side Rag. “When the pandemic hit and everything started shutting down…” She paused. “I work at home and I’m single, so I rely on the street traffic, the activity on the sidewalks, and when that just shut down overnight, I was like, ‘I gotta get out of here. I’m going back to Vermont where I went to college.’”
Then, Maureen did the unthinkable. “I gave up my rent-stabilized apartment,” she said, ruefully. “Clearly I was losing my mind. I had COVID brain. But, anyway, I did. I gave up my rent-stabilized apartment and went to Vermont and signed a one-year lease.”
At first, everything was wonderful. “For the exact same price as I paid for my studio apartment, I got a three-bedroom apartment with a dishwasher and a backyard and lots of counter space and a driveway to park my car: all the things I thought I had to have,” she said. “But after about a month, I’m like, ‘There’s no people here. There’s nothing going on.’ And after three times of drying my clothes in the backyard on the clothesline, I’m like, ‘This is wearing off very quickly.’ After a month, I started looking at apartments in the city. It was a mess getting out of my lease.”
But what about the beauty of Vermont? “I love the Hudson River and Riverside Park and Central Park and the park beside the Museum of Natural History,” this diehard New Yorker replied. “Those are stunning to me, absolutely stunning. To see the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain feels a little sterile, like a postcard.”
“I think New York in its lockdown is better than anywhere else in full blown,” she said. “It became very clear to me. I love New York. I went to the Met yesterday. I was in tears. It wasn’t very crowded. It felt a little sad. I think the statues and paintings missed us. The naked men in the Roman gallery were like, ‘Hi!’
“New York is not going to die. It’s never going to die. It can’t die. I don’t even watch the news,” Maureen said, “because it isn’t the New York I see and feel, it isn’t. The city is vibrant compared to when I left. The stores are open, the restaurants are open, the Met is open; it feels alive.
“I’m in my place,” she concluded. “Yep, yep, yep. I don’t care about kitchen counter space, just give me a bus that takes me to the Met in five minutes.”
“To see the Green Mountains and Lake Champlain feels a little sterile, like a postcard.”
Words fail me.
Right? I am missing the mountains and give me a day out in nature ANY day. Some of us are just wired differently. Perhaps because I am a fan of architecture and artistic expression I can understand how the lure of NYC life can be missed. But, in architecture and art,we humans are simply trying to mimic and recreate nature, il miglior fabbro, when not expressing inner(physical) conflict or desire.
Everyone is different, but…it’s pretty clear she was never going to like being away from the city.
The Green mountains and lake Champlain sterile?
Where did she think she was going?
Clearly she has her own meaning for the word “sterile.” My guess is she meant “uncrowded.”
I think it has everything to do with being alone. In NYC you can be alone but never lonely. The energy of the city keeps you. You don’t have that any place else. But I’m good with the mountains and hills. I would absolutely be okay with it.
I feel the same way. Give me Central Park over the country any day of the week. I like to know there’s a coffee shop nearby and lots of incidental contact with humans. I don’t enjoy being where there’s no ‘there’ there.
What did she expect would happen? Vermont is, quite literally, the middle of nowhere. It’s great for the outdoorsy type: hunting, skiing, offroading, mountain biking, and so on, are all activities that this particular COVID brain sufferer doesn’t seem to appreciate.
I think she would have done better in a warm Southern mid-size city with a thriving downtown. There are people around, there are arts and culture institutions, there are restaurants. Vermont seems like absolutely the wrong choice for someone who desires all of those things.
Next time try Nashville 🤷♂️
Just what I was thinking.
Nashville is a very cool city but it’s barely a city because there’s like, no public transport to speak of whatsoever. You have to own a car to get around and then what’s the point of moving go to the city?
Yeah, Nashville, Tn., living in a red state would be great… until you start to have a conversation with some of your new neighbors; some of those very denizens who voted for Marsha Blackburn and other hardcore MAGAts, who demonized Bob Corker, & in a state where trump’s popularity over Biden is in double digits.
Then suddenly it’s: uh oh… what the heck am I doing here?
Red state? No way, I’m sorry to say.
Welcome to 2020 in the USA.
Boredom is a killer, just like COVID. Welcome back Maureen.
Leaving from the city…..
Leaving for the city…..
As long as she has her health.
But really, just like that, giving up the rent stabilized apartment? Really?
And it only took one month to realize Vermont ain’t NYC?
But Vermont has good old Bernie for senator, a big improvement over the Chuckie boy and the president wanna be Giligirl we have.
Nothing is like NYC. Nothing.
Welcome back & if there’s a next time, have a glass of wine, take a long sit on the couch and say – I’m back where I belong.
Does it say she was only gone a month?
Sorry, yes it does, never mind!
For anyone seriously thinking of going. Go to your desired location and rent a place for six months or a year. DO NOT give up your NY address. After your try out period … then decide. Personally I am looking at getting a condo in Palm Springs for the winter because I am starting to get up there, I know some people in PS and nothing frightens me more than ice on unshoveled sidewalks. But give up on NYC? Never.
Yes Glen, because everyone can afford TWO rents. SMDH Youre out of touch.
Sublet your current place?
NYC is dead. This woman is whistling in the wind. Museums will soon close due to lack of contributors and threats of violence. Restaurants are dying because of the lies of DeBlasio and Cuomo who stated that they were waiting for the flattening of the curve which has been flat for a month already.
You think Communists like DeBlasio care if the city goes to hell? Just go to Caracas, Havana or any Eastern European country while they were under communism.
I just sold my coop and moved to beautiful and very cultured Florida. I will be saving sooooo much money with a far better quality of life.
Stop trying to convince everybody you made the right decision and good luck.
Naro is not trying to convince us, they are trying to convince themselves.
lol bye
I feel you partly. I’ve been itching to leave ever since the soda tax almost happened, and I don’t even drink soda. Then, at least, we were able to share different opinions without fear of being shunned for being on the other side of whatever dogma were told to adhere to. Who thought that our mighty city would turn into just another sterile Twitter bubble? Oh well.
DeBlasio & Cuomo have little choice but to remain in a holding pattern until that Devil Clown–who replaced the supposed DC swamp with his own privateering cesspool–gets gone in Nov (God willing). Any NYC vacuum created by runners will always be filled by the next wave of soon-to-be NYers, as always.
“very cultured florida”
LOL sure, Jan.
“Very cultured Florida.”
You’re funny, naro!
I live un west central Florida & there is no culture. I’m a former upper west slider.
Well, Redneck is a culture…
Too far, Catherine.
The minute they start with that Caracas and communism comparisons in the comments you know the crackpot theories are coming.
I can literally feel the energy coming back when I walk the streets. Yes many stores and restaurants are closed but a lot are open. Wherever you are make the best of it, and don’t take things for granted.
And avoid naysayers that feed off of despair and are filled with regret.
I love New York and would rather be here than in Florida any day. The city is alive and well.
When I was a kid and would visit New York City from my small town what most interested me was that you could see more strange and odd behavior in one day than in a whole year back home
Good riddance, and thank you for leaving.
“very cultured Florida”
Nice try
You do what you want and we’ll all do the same. For many of us ‘condo in Florida ” are the worst words strung together.
Amen!
This isn’t an airport; no need to announce your departure. Byeeeeeee
“Cultured” – how so?! Come on. I have been a full time actor manager and this pandemic has hit us harder than many. Unions will now allow us to go back to work until next year. But I know theater will be back. Maybe not until January 2022 with live audiences but it will be back. Museums may have to close for another pandemic related issue. However, they aren’t going to pack up and never reopen.
Please, stop making this a political issue.
THANK YOU!!!
I hope you’ve tested Florida out before. Summer in the city far beats summer in the south. Culture? Not too many Floridians seemed big on that. NYC may never completely recover but Central Park beats the heck out of Orlando ANYTIME.
Enjoy. To each his or her own. There is no utopia, anywhere. Period.
You’ve obviously never been to Havana. Cultural life there is on a par with New York or Paris.
Yes. Health care (free) of high quality. Wonderful music, dance, theatre, film, and everyone gets to participate. Great education. People actually read in Cuba. Imagine that. Not being glued to a cellphone. 🌞
the Beautiful and very Cultured Florida!? Oh my! That’s rich. Happy you feel like you’re where you belong. More space for us here in this “dying” city of ours. Don’t come back.
Culture in Florida LMAO I spend 6 months and 1 day a year for tax reasons in Boca and it’s torture. The only notion of art in south Florida are the Bentleys and Lamborghinis in front of Max’s and the bad facelifts on the new locals. I count the days until I can get back to Manhattan with or without Covid there is more life.
Bullshit…nyc will NEVER die.. right now we’ve controlled the spread of Covid drastically ..the city is coming back to life again.. actually It never died.. it was kind of just taking a break for awhile LOL. I would much rather live in a covid-19 New York City than any other boring place in Bumble fuck Town USA that’s for damn sure
“Communists like DeBlasio”? Ha! His priorities are to grant favors to his donors in the finest capitalist tradition.
‘cultured Florida’? Oh, dear..
Spent many years living in Florida. While an okay please to visit, to live there simply sucks. Enjoy it!
My first thought is, “who bought your apt?” Lol. I need to get out from under my mortgage, but have nowhere to go and don’t even know how long it might take to rent or sell, not to mention it needs some repairs.. And after years of hunting, I’m finally beginning to get a medical team assembled here in NY that I need and that would be next-to-impossible to find elsewhere. So many catch-22’s……. but I get it. To me, everywhere is kind of a pro/con. Good hearing your story. All the best to you. : )
naro: So why are you still checking out WSR?
“Threats of violence”?! DeBlasio and Cuomo are “communists”?! Florida is “very cultured”??!!
I don’t know what planet you’re
living on, or even if you’e talking about the same city as I live in!
Blah blah blah
The Met is 150 years old but it will close?
I’m glad people like you have left.
So tired of all the whining
Florida? Ewwwwww.
Ummm, more importantly what’s the super’s number for this available rent stabilized apartment?
It isn’t rent stabilized once she left. It then goes to market value.
I believe the apartment stays rent stabilized; the state legislature changed the law 2-3 years ago.
Welcome Home!
If you have a chance read Governor Cuomo’s statement about New York in the September issue of Vogue Magazine.
We went through a lot especially in March and April. For those of us who stayed and were not healthcare or required service workers, we stayed home, went only to the grocery store, prayed for everyone and every night at 7pm cheered loudly for those helping the sick. We New Yorkers pulled together as we do in any crisis. For those not here, you missed the heart and dynamic of what NYC is. There is far more to accomplish, but we are strong and we make NYC what it is, was and will be.
P.S.
The new rent laws require that rent stabilized apartments stay rent stabilized!
Pls don’t spread your opinions as facts since you know nothing about that apartment or why it should become market rate only bc she moved out.Thank you
No, it doesn’t go free market. Under last year’s 2019 HSTPA it is doomed to stay under RS forever.
But, for that very reason, good luck if it ever goes back on the market. More than likely, because of the ridiculously onerous rules of RS, it is cheaper for the landlord to shutter the apartment or simply let friends and family use it.
Rent-control/stabilization completely disincentivizes any landlord from willingly offering their property for rent, and that is the core problem; the state, by forcing renewal leases, has effectively appropriated an owner’s property for state use without any compensation.
Boo hoo.
Landlords have been raking tenants over the coals for years.
Now that they can’t gouge tenants anymore, landlords have the sads.
Sell your building if you can’t afford to follow the law.
Sure, man.
Landlords buy buildings knowing what the rent rolls are. It is what the building value is based on in significant part. They already did the math and decided it was worth it. Now, if they did the math assuming they would be able to illegally run out tenants for the vacancy increases and/or deregulation (as has been shown in a number of cases) and now they can’t, well, um, if you try to get over and fail, no one should care what happens to you as a result.
Why do landlords and their henchmen always assume we are completely ignorant of the way this works?
word
FYI: the apartment she left was rented the day after she left.
Vermont? She could have moved to a number of town in the Hudson Valley (Beacon, New Paltz, Kingston, etc.) and not be bored at all.
The locations you mention still have their original cast. People who move to any of the places you mention, constantly go into the City, or abroad. Kingston? New Paltz? You left out Rhinebeck. Well, maybe NYC has become a monoculture, too.
NYC is not dead but, under DeBlasio, it’s definitely ailing. I have no doubt that we, as a City, will outlast this Mayor’s tenure of terror and the pendulum will soon swing again in the right direction. Welcome back, Maureen…and for those who choose to abandon NYC, I wish them luck and am happy they’re making room for the new City Dwellers who will cherish and reinvigorate our amazing Metropolis.
And the people fill the city because the city fills the people, oh yeah
— Five Fathoms by Everything But the Girl
Wow, I would trade places with U in a heartbeat if I could Vermont sounds so nice & peaceful. I am tried of NY
Then why not go? There are jobs there, apartments there, whole families are highly mobile these days.
I’m thinking of doing the same for long island. need to get sense in me
Long Island stinks, I grew up there. Florida sounds better and better, their law enforcement is doing a great job and is not “hands off”.
I think it’s a great idea for you to go to Florida. It’s quite tRumpish in most areas. You’d probably love it.
I love the beach and the beaches down there are fantastic. Politically it is more my speed too. But the summers are so hot and I hate humidity. For now, I’ll keep vacationing there in February, but leave Manhattan…not yet.
Seconded.
Start a gofundme account and I will definitely contribute….generously.:)
I’m in, too! Happy to fund UWSHebrew’s Florida odyssey. He can wear his MAGA hat and rejoice in…whatever the heck there is to celebrate about this clown.
That’s a nasty comment to make. NYC ppl are some the most arrogant ppl in the country, which is why most of the country doesn’t like us. The ppl of NYC are no better than any other citizens of the USA. Period.
“Trumpish” is probably Florida’s ONLY saving grace
LI is strictly for families, married couples, etc. not for single people, everything closes early and the winters are cold and lonely. I worked in NYC years ago and felt a belonging. I moved back to LI and I really regretted it. No single people to hang with or eligible men.
Love you for that!
I will live and die in NYC no better place to live no matter what is currently happening. No mountain greenery for me.
Welcome back, Maureen. Indeed, the Met is open! A few things have changed, though. Remember all the homeless encampments on Broadway? They are back in full force; mentally ill people are allowed to use the streets as toilets, not to mention physically threaten outdoor diners and little children. You don’t sound like a drug addict, but just in case—crack, meth, and cocaine are easily available now. Feel free to buy and use on Riverside Drive. No, it’s not technically legal—but everyone now calls the NYPD racist (including all the people we voted for), so they prefer not to respond to crimes in progress. Welcome back!
Hey Ben, the door is open, bye.
All false. As anyone living here knows. Yes, NYC has homeless, who btw, ARE humans. It’s not for everyone and never has been. I cannot understand leaving for Vermont (!!??), lovely I’m sure, from NYC without a backup plan
Ben, you need to change the channel. Maybe leave your apartment once in a while
An accurate assessment; thank you for your veracity.
None of this is true. Not sure where you live but it’s not like this on the upper west side where I live. Yes there are homeless people which is a shame, and I suppose one could buy drugs from the young folks who hang out in the bars on Amsterdam not that I’ve ever tried it.
But maybe you want to get in contact with Naro (see above) and move to Florida as well!
Vermont is Canada
That’s why
“I work at home and I’m single, so I rely on the street traffic, the activity on the sidewalks, and when that just shut down overnight, I was like, ‘I gotta get out of here…”
So the answer to the loss of street traffic was to move to a place where there is even less activity? That doesn’t make any sense to me – that plan was destined to disappoint.
I was born in NYC, raised in CT, but spent muchos my childhood being ferried into the City by my commuting dad and couldn’t wait to move there. I spent nearly forty years there from college through career through raising our son to young adulthood. But then I got recruited to Mexico City for work. Fell in love with Mexico. Held onto our apartment for a year, but then lifted up stakes. We have visited several times, and will continue to do so, but happy to find that while I sometimes miss NYC, I do not feel drawn to return for good.
Mexico City is much more like NYC than any place in Vermont
Wow. She’s old enough to know better. They’ll have to carry me out of my rent stabilized apartment feet first!
I’m so sorry it didn’t work out for you in Vermont Maureen. How about renting or buying a small vacation home there or someplace that appeals to you so you can leave the city on weekends? Also, Burlington has a lot going on and has many cultural opportunities. Maybe your intuition was correct, and it was time to leave and explore a healthier environment? Go to the Vermont Wildflower Farm and grow wildflowers! Whatever you do, have fun and good luck!
I understand you Maureen as my mind has been Vermont dreaming. Wondering if you attended UVM loke myself? I still have friends and family in Burlington so i will visit them before i decide on this big change. Im sorry you gave up your great apartment but happy you are back happy and healthy😊💖
You got an Empire State of Mind @ New York….
GREAT
My family left the Grand Concourse’s Executive Towers 25 years ago. I followed and resigned from a major corporate post one year later. And guess what? I still miss NYC. The South is not all that.
Stockholm Syndrome.
I stayed during the peek of the pandemic. I was afraid,but there is not place better than New York. Viva New York.
I love NYC..l was Born here..
Carol’s portrayal of Maureen’s experiences trying to live life outside of New York was heartwarming.
It was so reassuring to know that people are moving back to New York.
It seems our city is part of the fiber of who it’s inhabitants are.
It’s graces, glories and pitfalls.
New York,a very special place. New Yorkers, very special people.
she broke the cardinal rule of any New Yorker – NEVER give up a rent stabilized apartment. The only way to leave one is FEET FIRST.
she should have chosen something with a big university
theres always something going on
New York is coming back becuase people like Maureen is back.
Gosh, what a tale. And I’ve read through all the comments. Change is not easy.
I need to share. First I’d like to know what work she, anyone is doing from home. I need reliable work-from-home work. Second, what a big leap to jump into the mountains, but understandable because it may have to do with seeking a once safe place of recognition at some other point in life.
Truth is, I wonder how easy it is to “go back”. That being said, I’ve only been here 9 years, never declared I was a New Yorker. Lady Liberty never truly welcomed me. And this location has been the place where I’ve been stripped of anything I thought of myself and thought I was bringing with me – all gone.
If one is to leave, before leaving, maybe seek a well-experienced astrologer and have them help you find an ideal location based on your birth chart. This is not a joke. I wished I had done this.
It’s not so easy for me to do this now. I have a partner who is as rooted in this city has the Lady herself perched out there in the harbor. NYC does get in one’s blood. But it has to be a two-way street, doesn’t it?
It is a very concerning time here – we must pull our heads up and out of the sand.
Great suggestion, thank you!
Welcome home Maureen,we miss you and New York love you too.
U never miss your water till your well runs dry,New York.ny big city of dreams and everything in new York isn’t always what it seems you might be fooled if u come from out of town but I’m down by law and I know my way around.Ny too many people.Never!
I feel the same as you i came from venezuela when i was a little girl grew up on 72 west end.my mom still there i livein jersey 15 minutes away andi still love my Manhattan but because i have two boys i moved here but i have a car so i visit time to time.
We left for upstate NY in March. No museums, theater, restaurants. No culture at all. So what do we do? Bike ride, fish, walk, kayak, hike, garden, woodworking. Play piano & guitar – I bought drums! We can park in the driveway – guests can park there too. We can do laundry in our house whenever we want. We’re loving it here. We probably have to go back in Oct and we’re not looking forward to it. Been in the city for 25 years and we’re definitely reevaluating.
No culture upstate? We have olana, norman rockwell, other museums. Restaurants? Have you been to Hudson Rhinebeck or Kingston? Woodstock? we have a drive in Opera from phoenicia. aside from covid-19 now would Hunter we have tons of Performing Arts. And if you need a day or weekend of culture in New York City you just go down.
Yet here you are, on WestSideRag, posting about your driveways somewhere far away…
I couldn’t wait to get out of the city last month when I went to a beautiful seaside town in Maine. Right on the water. Gorgeous harbor. Nice restaurants, beautiful shops. But after two weeks I could not wait to get back into the city.
It’s one of those things that seems like it’s a good idea at the time.
The other thing I was considering if I were to move out of town is that it’s very easy to leave New York and set up shop somewhere else- but to do it the opposite way? It’s much harder. I’d have to think long and hard before I wanted to make that difficult-to-reverse change.
Welcome back Maureen. I lived in Charlotte, NC for 10 months. As beautiful as it was, It could not fulfill my need to hear those familiar sounds of NY I grew up with. NY makes me feel alive! We will work together to make it even better than it was before COVID 19.
It seems to me that Maureen simply didn’t take the time to make a list of what matters to her, what quality of life she really wanted (and also thought that she only had *2* options: NYC OR rural VT). E.g., I grew up in WY (!!) then moved to college in Boston. Loved Boston, Philly, NYC, DC, all of it. But if I don’t get a regular dose of *seeing the stars,* breathing crisp mountain air, trekking in Nature, or finding a moose in the back yard — that’s bad for *who I am* and *what I value.* Life is never an either/or.
Kudos to Maureen…so glad she’s back where she belongs… I envy her…if it were not for my bad back I would be there as well… for whatever reason, the doom and gloom crowd always makes the news as if what they were saying was/is the gospel…New York will never die… it’s weathered bumps before and will again…but always bounces back…once they get a NEW mayor…all will be good…may not happen overnight…but the lights will shine BRIGHT once again…
I love NYC no matter what. I rented an Airbnb for a month in Florida in June and had a great time. Yet, always thinking about NYC. Now I’m back to my always place for 32 years.
Agree! Know exactly how you feel. I too was at the Met and it was wonderful seeing the staff and sculptures.
No place else like it.
I love New York,too but you have to keep moving forward see what your options are. Vermont,was just one place you have to explore. One door closes, another will open.
You have to really think of the consequences before you leap I love staying upstate but on a day to day it’s too slow for me and I love the convenience of the city more… she should of did some research and found a place that was a little more in between instead of taking the jump cause now she lost a rent stabilized apartment which she can never get back.
Vermont be like “CYA!”
I often wonder who would ever vote for the big dope from Park Slope! Finally I have my answer, it’s all the people in these comments. At least I don’t have to wonder about that anymore.
I don’t live in New York and I doubt it will ever die. I cannot wait to visit again. I’d rather live there than Florida any day not that where I live is any better. If I could afford NYC I would live there in a heartbeat. Places like Vermont are nice to visit but I agree there’s nothing like a major city. Restaurants, museums, cafes and culture. Florida only has beaches and amusement parks.
I feel the opposite. To me, the rent stabilized place place I had for many years was a prison sentence. Too scared to leave and not fulfilling enough to stay. I ended up on the NJ Shore ten years ago and never looked back. There is good pizza, good restaurants, good everything, wherever we go. Perhaps better than NY. And Costco is a real game changer in so many ways. I live with gorgeous sunrises and sunsets, with quiet, the sounds of the waves, space and civility.
I’m from Tampa florida. I live in nyc now so convenient but dirty. That’s all
Pizza and Costco. Living the American dream.
New York will keep you alive,busy,seeking,hearing,and loving!!This city wraps its arms around you.
You are so right! I am living her now and totally understand what you mean. This great energy even in bad times is still vibrant. And when the virus is under control or gone the city will come back. No doubt!
I dont miss the city whatsoever. I don’t miss the expense the overcrowding the rudeness or the apparent return of 80s type crime. Didnt people camp out in Zucotti Park to protest income inequality?.the city is the epitome of income inequality. I don’t wish the city any bad luck but maybe this pandemic will level the playing field. People should be able to live in the city they work.
New York, New York. I want to wake up in a city that never sleeps. Relating much.
Should’ve come to Austin, Texas.
If she’s happy then great, I’m happy for her. The calculus is not the same for all of us, however. We had been planning a retirement move from the UWS to the mountain west for 5 years in (you guessed it, June 2020). It took some doing but we made the move. And it is fabulous. For us. I will always have fond memories of NYC but for us it was time to move on.
I get so weary of people who think their choice is the only choice and the best choice. And then harangue everyone to try to convince them. It’s a big world out there and it has a lot to offer and each of us enjoys it just a little bit differently.
Yes, NYC is a great place but it is not the only place to carve out a great life.
God bless you my dear, it’s okay to go through what you may have thought was needed. I too have thought to do the same thing, however what KEEPS me still & NOT MOVE,I reflect on the good QUALITIES OF WHAT I HAVE,a Rent stabilize apartments, same as you…
I’m from the Bronx so it”s not Manhatten but I would’nt give ot up for the world. g
I’m listening to the daily Screaming of the Woke outside my Midtown window as I type. I’ve been listening to the daily Screaming of the Woke for months now. My building had armed guards in the lobby; one store at street level was looted twice (video games because, you know–that’s how you cure injustice). The streets were like the day after Kristallnacht–I don’t know how people walked their dogs. I’ll hang on to my apartment as long as I can but I’m ready–after 45 years–to live bigger, quieter, and “not among the woke” for most of the time. I figure I can deal with NYC for 10 days/month during which time I can see my doctors, eat out, and see my friends; six bedrooms AND kitchen counters for the other 20 days should keep me sane.
Sorry other people’s objections to being murdered by the cops bother you so, Naomi. It must be very hard, being you.
Wouldn’t be a problem if so many people didn’t think that the solution to their “objection to being murdered by cops” was looting from innocent shop owners both big and small. Haven’t seen many arrests from the looting and violence of those nights.
Yes the cops should be more professional and stop depending on hiding behind their blue wall of silence but looting and arson really aren’t going to change that – change needs to come from the top – the mayor and the chief of police and we all know that isn’t going to happen until BdB is out of office and some sensible person is mayor and appoints someone to be chief of police who can actually get the job done.
Was there a need to insult?
Great idea! I am hoping to convince my husband to fo the same.
Interesting. When u went to the red rock region, I had the same experience. I concluded I’d rather look at a bush in Central Park. I enjoyed it more.
It is interesting that ‘former’ NY’ers swearing off the city are still reading (and commenting on) the West Side Rag!
An honest cry out! Thank you Maureen⚡️
People want different things out of life at different times in their lives, and different places to live better facilitate certain lifestyles. Just give yourself a little time before giving up that rent-stabilized apartment to make sure that urge you’re feeling isn’t just an impulse!
Well, as a lifelong New Yorker, born in the Bronx, attended college and living in Manhattan for 52 years, I sympathize with Cross situation, but NYC is a component of my DNA I. I’m not going anywhere.
Once a New Yorker, always a New Yorker! Born an Upper West Sider, ALWAYS an Upper West Sider , , , till death! 🙂
53 years and counting!
I am a born and bred new yorker. I would say my is not my cup of tea now.Maybe it is I have lived near the Jersey shore for over 40 years.
I love NYC. This article says it well. I miss visiting. And central Park gives me the green I need.
Who just impulsively picks up and moves back to their college town years, scratch that…DECADES after graduation. This lady had guts to do this.
The fact that you ran, not walked, back to Manhattan does not surprise me one bit. If you are a true New Yorker you can’t just move away to some fantasy location and continue living life. It doesn’t work that way. NYC is your blood. You’re not going anywhere and now you know it. Neither am I or many of us here.
And one more thought. We would all love to go back in time and re-live our glory years at school. Life was so easy back then. It’s a nice dream, but that’s all it can ever be.:(
I am with Ms.Cross,I Love❤NY,forever💪🏿but I work in Columbia S.C.its better this way for New Yorkers to share the beauty of the Country & the Safety of the City at the same time while communicating with each other through rough times..Sublease would have made a big difference,and saves money..
There is plenty of cheap places in the Bronx by the NY botanical garden. Come back home girl. The real little Italy is here. There is plenty of room and apts
Welcome back Maureen. I also love New York. I love the fact that I can run into neighbors on the way to the store. I love the fact that after years of visits to central park I just discovered a new hidden treasure. I was just invited to visit friends in one of the northern suburbs of Westchester. It was indeed gorgeous And a lovely vacation for the mind. . However,I miss the people, the street vendors, the neighborhood stores struggling to stay open. We New Yorkers keep each other alive. We are interdependent and we love it.
thank you maureen …you will lead us back
I will never leave my home NY ! Yes might have a second getaway place next to the water, as an option wh en I need a temporary Change . But leave and replant roots ? Never … I have sooo many friends that left after 911 , now after church vid19 crisis they regret the day they did! I won’t !
I lived in NYC for over 7 years. Upper West side. Ed Koch was a great mayor. Maybe the city can’t die, but it won’t be for lack of trying under Bill de Blasio’s disgraceful, ruinous tenure.
The world is round , not flat , and contains many destinations other than NY , Boston , DC and Florida. What ever happened to the teaching of geography ?
Maureen we would love you to join our fb page Staying put in N.Y.C. thank you for coming back…we need you.xx Robin Dibruce
Thanks for this. I was thinking of leaving for Vermont myself! Now, I surely won’t. Good article.
I LOVE NYC THERE’S NO OTHER PLACE IN THE WORLD LIKE IT WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIT NY HEART WAS BREAKING FOR NYC, IT’S THE PLACE THAT MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE A MILLIONAIRE EVEN WHEN ALL YOU MAY HAVE IS TRAIN FARE TO GET TO TIME SQUARE AND BACK HOME
Enjoyed this article very much.
Let me say…I live an hour north of New York city, born and raised here. I wouldnt give up my very quiet [ your hear the hummingbirds and hear the bugs] country life for anything!!!! Screw the city!!! There’s nothing like beauty from nature that God provided….
I’m from the Caribbean yet My heart belongs TO NYC THERE’S NO OTHER PLACE IN THE WORLD LIKE IT
We need another Giulanoi to fix the city and kick the scum bags out – especially DeBlasio.
Thank you for sharing your journey back. I’m so glad what made you love NYC is alive and well. Despite a long and difficult road ahead, we too are staying put. A day in Central Park is magical to me and I hope as we continue to make progress and reopen, we remember those we lost and how to make a better future for NYC.
Her apt was rent stabalized but probably in a building that went coop. So the law is the owner can now fix up the apt and sell it.
I once went to NYC with a young man from a fsmall town in Kentucky. After a boiling hot day walking streets with dog urine, people begging and hookers trying to pick him upI asked him what he thought of NYC. He said he thought he died and went to hell! Not even the museums,theaters and restaurants could change his mind. He said no one smiles and the air burns your eyes. Maybe buildings full of stuff don’t define a person’s CULTURE?
I don’t know where she moved, but she should have went to the Burlington area. Plenty to do there and with the colleges, there is always something going on. You can’t leave NYC for a country life if you’re not looking for quiet.
I just sold a house in Queens to downsize. I purchased a coop in Queens. It’s very quiet..close to Railroad into Manhattan plus a bunch of express buses.
I like to drive so living in Manhattan was too costly for keeping a car…
I’m getting older and will look for a winter getaway…but NY will always be my home base.
Side note..I’m waiting to see who our next Mayor will be..that might force me out of here.
Just be Grateful u were able to leave when u needed/desired to, and when “u felt” that “u” needed to go back to the city, u were more than able to. Because Most Cannot Afford that luxury
Good luck and hope Ur at least living in a Safe part of the City, Today
I can identify with Maureen,New York has an energy that seep into your bones. When you live alone the passerbys are an extended family once you leave your home.
I commend Maureen for having the courage to make the change once she realized Vermont was not for her.
I left New York 8yrs ago and though I live in Paradise (Virgin Islands) the pull to return to New York is very strong.My issue is the cost of New York housing.
Wow, what anger among the comments!
I grew up in the suburbs and just sold my family’s home there. I am appalled by the doom-sayers about the city. We will bring it back. We are doing great. I can’t believe how negative some people are. It’s a great place to live and we need to support what’s here. There isn’t anywhere else I’d want to live.
But so are the burbs and rural areas terrific. They’re just not for everyone. I work in the burbs and live in the city. I’m able to decide if I want a second home, and it might be the burbs – but it also might be right here in the city.
I wish we’d stop bad-mouthing places and focus on how we can improve where we choose to live – whether that means staying or moving.
Moving blind only works when you’re in your twenties, because then you meet others in their twenties. Believe me, I tried it a few years back, moved to a small town in Oregon, then realized everyone my age had already raised families together and had nothing in common with me, nor were they interested in finding out if they did. Welcome back to NYC, Maureen, like it or not, this is our forever home. We atayed too long at the party.
This individuals experience is just that- an individual’s experience. What are we supposed to glean from it? The restaurants are open? No, they are not. It’s more vibrant than when she left? Of course it is. What of it?
Welcome home ❤️
I’m giving up my rent stabilized apartment. Decided that way before covid. One more month and I’m out of here and I can’t wait. Rather be where there are no helicopters constantly buzzing over head. It’s almost 9pm and there is still one buzzing overhead now. Streets outside the building I reside in are disgusting with strewn trash and empty liquor bottles. Attacked in central park last winter.What quality of life. I’ll take fresh air over times square anytime. You won’t read about me regretting my choice.
Bravo to you Mike. Change is needed and important. I can’t wait to sell my house and go south. I wish you all the best!
Welcome Back!
NY Strong!
Check out this op-ed by Jerry Seinfeld. Couldn’t have said it better!
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/24/opinion/jerry-seinfeld-new-york-coronavirus.html
Yes, he is rich. Of course NYC is great.
As a Mexican from NYC he has no clue what the real world is like away from rich white areas, bagels and free shows.
Welcome back! Much peace of mind and success moving forward. Remember that it could have been worse. Try not to be impulsive especially in these times mind over matter.
I’m living in the woods of Northeastern Connecticut on the family farm where I grew up and while I love it and have wonderful memories there, New York is home. I LOVE NYC. Coming back is hard given the changes, but right now, I’m planning on Coming back as soon as I’m no longer needed at home. Good for you coming back. Best of luck.
I’m with you Maureen, I’m not in VT, I’m just outside of Philadelphia, I have 2 small children and having a yard during quarantine has been amazing for them but I miss NY so much, there’s no place like it. We’re plotting our way back.
As a native New Yorker I would have ne de given up a RS apt to go hug a tree or hang my clothes…..you could have come to Bklyn for that …….But happy your happy and be well!
Maybe she can sue for her rent stablized apt under COVID19 Brain defende. Who gives up a rent stablized apt???
yes please stay in NY. The beautiful place we live in Wisconsin does not need leftists bringing ignorance, immorality, and political degradation. Stay in NY with its subway and rats and high taxes and also its anarchist democrat youth brigade destroying minority owned businesses etc etc.
It looks like you like to suffer come back to the jungle what did you expect to see
I always had a love hate relationship with NYC but the advantage of living here is thatyou have access to transportation 24/7 if we didn’t have COVID19. There are plenty of people and life in NYC regardless of COVID19. The city never sleeps. Now we have a crises. When I went to college in NH, it was really nice up there but I did not have a car and had to rely on people getting off of campus. It was a struggle for me. When it came to weekends, the campus was too quiet. I liked the life when I came home on holidays or when I could get off from campus. I don’t like it too quiet. I need the balance.
Sometimes, you have to think before you leap; and you soon realized that after you left for greener pastures, you still werent happy. Glad you found your place back in NYC, and hopefully an apt. that was as comfortable as the one you left with that beautiful scenery.
Could I rent your old apt.I love NYC 😊❤🤷🏽♀️
It’s a huge adjustment if you are a New Yorker..I know moved to upstate NY..lovely scenery.but stultifying..point of view narrow although as more people come in it’s a changing.It was like 60’s like the land where time stood still. I surprised my garage wasnt burned down when I posted a large Obama sign on it. Good stuff:Car etiquette, basic decency, and neighborliness. People let you into their lane if you trying to get in..try that in NYC.
I’m curious what she’s paying for rent now compared to the rent-stabilized apt 😂
It’s in your veins.
This article offers a great perspective
Affluence killed NY, not the pandemic
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/08/who-new-york/615715/
NYC… No thank you. Not for an hour. Glad it’s there for you and yours.
New York was always transient. That was part of life. Then about 30 years ago people with families starting staying – they made new friends, kids, neighborhoods parks and activities – booming.
In the ‘50s city folks went in droves to bedroom communities outside the city. There are ALL kinds of NewYorkers – that is why i love it here. IMO it’s ok if a few leave. The city will rebound – we could use a little revamp in in what is developed – like Hudson Yards and stupid super tall empty skyscrapers that no one lives in and which don’t build neighborhoods. We need housing for all kinds of people – some have been life long NYers. They paid their taxes, they gave to this city in many ways that the new folks benefit from – our parks and museums and culture. Time to give back, to rethink, make change – not going to be fun – but i would not mind If a little of the old New York came back from 40 years ago.
Speaking s a former NYC resident, if you were to have moved to Burlington, VT at any time other than during a pandemic, you would have found much in the way of music festivals and cultural activities. Perhaps you would have grown to appreciate experiencing the “vibrancy” of nature.
Maureen,I so feel you. I’m a misplace new Yorker living in Florida☹. Help me!!. You dont know what you have until its gone. Thank you for sharing the love for New York. Be at Peace.
The NYC that you’ve always known is not coming back at least any soon or maybe in a generation if ever,.. we all missed it so deeply as much you did, it’s nostalgic but I’m afraid it’s gone as we knew it.
Goodbye NYC. You Are Going downhill fast. There’s no one minding the store. Everything is closing, who wants to be here? Got a place in the country with cows Across the street, a barn and Lots of friendly people around. I can’t imagine missing this place. I will happily leave it to whoever wants to stay.
You’re right – New York is the best city on earth but let’s not sell the rest of the country short. Perhaps you should have struck a happy medium in Jersey. Glad you’re back. Yea, metropolitan life!
Movies to watch before leaving NYC: ‘Baby Boom’. ‘Crossing Delancey’… etc.
Yup….you’re a New Yorker. “We” aren’t going anywhere – or if we did, we’re coming back!(See Jerry Seinfeld’s piece in the NYT!)
Moved to Queens 36 years ago and have never left. Don’t get me wrong-Vermont is gorgeous! But where else can I walk to the bank, walk to the supermarket, walk to the subway and bus? Where else can I get to both NYC airports in less than an hour. No where! The conveniences would be too hard to let go.
So what did your NEW APARTMENT cost, for how many BEDROOMS and how many BATHROOMS, when you returned to NYC… and is it also rent stabilized? Inquiring minds want to know, lol!
New York city is very resilient its like no other. Don’t listen to outsiders they wish that they could be there. The east coast is the best place to live. You can always visit other places.
I’d like to know where in Vermont this was.
Someday I will visit New York City *and* retire in San Diego. Two of my longtime bucket list thangs.
What’s not being taken into consideration is that Vermont was on lockdown, too. The whole country was, remember? I live in NYC and stayed through the lockdown. I could have gone to CT where I have older parents and siblings, all with homes. I stayed more to be able to come and go when I wanted without worrying about putting others at risk. I liked it here. Central Park was all mine. I’ve lived in this city for 30 years. I never really explored and appreciated the park like I did during COVID. I walked every single trail.Visited every attraction. Photographed every corner and everything from a white pigeon to the Block House in North Woods to rainbows and sunsets. It was a different city, I live near the east river. Walking the promenade, I walked to riverside park on the Hudson, and even visisted Morningside park one sunny afternoon. I love NYC, pre-COVID, during COVID, and probably post-COVID. NYC has not met its demise. I promise you that.
Ms. Cross, you remind me of poet Frank O’Hara’s line, some sixty years ago: “One need never leave the confines of New York to get all the greenery one wishes—I can’t even enjoy a blade of grass unless I know there’s a subway handy, or a record store or some other sign that people do not totally regret life.”
Welcome back Maureen, and for the rest of us here, hooray for us. Let’s spare a moment to think about those who have suffered more than the readers of WSR — sickness and death, job loss, falling behind in school. They are our fellow citizens, let’s try to find ways to help. I am not going to specify how — let your conscience be your guide.
Welcome back, Maureen! Enjoy the city life you were missing.
I had the same temptation but I would have legally sublet my apartment (also rent stabilized). Thanks for sharing as I am pretty sure I would have reached the same conclusion.
I have never felt protected. Always vulnerable. Parents damaged. Teachers and employers ready to exploit. My need to be here is survivalist. As I look out the window the city feels like a protective exoskeleton.
So kind of a revelation. I suspect i am not unusual.
I agree with you completely. Walking along the Hudson, shops to buy stuff, restaurants to eat outdoors—Ollies, Murrays sturgeon shop. The country is lovely but a little boring. Glad you realized your mistake. You’ll be so much happier. Cheers!
New York City will survive Covid. While I’ve mostly been upstatè in quarantine, in the city the world comes to us, so why would I leave? There is no place like it.
Welcome back to NYC, Maureen. Agree, regarding our city…this too shall pass. Stay safe and be well!
Maureen, I understand how you feel. I left New York a couple of years ago because I though it’s too crowed too much noise yada yada yada and now I come back to visit relatives on the Upper West Side and think “what were you thinking”. There is no place like New York and especially the West Side!!!!!
Lesson here is to avoid drastic changes in stressful conditions. This is why people are advised to wait a year after the death of a loved one.
We are only able to process so much.
It is very easy to make an irreversible life altering mistake.
If I were headed to Vermont of all places I feel the same way. Truth be told it’s boring! This does not reflect the tons of other places with real downtowns and culture, tons of people on the Main Street, easy shopping and within commuting distance from the city that give you the best of both worlds and more space to actually live.
Maureen I feel you I’m from the Caribbean and NYC has been my home for the last 41 years and you could not pay me to live elsewhere. Two(2) summers ago I went to the country of my birth and stayed longer than I ever did, I had a complete meltdown some some unknown reason I started crying uncontrollable and inexplainable I was so embarrassed but that is my love for NYC
Bill Di Blasio is a lot of things, but a Communist? Check your dictionary. Di Blasio
isn’t on the side of the proletariat. Big Buildings, developer laissez faire, a police chief unrelated to NYC residents and overly biased towards the Police Union, at odds with the State’s governor, who led us away from the pandemic. Perhaps lthey should give a thesaurus to all City voters.
Better off just taking a little vacation.
BRAVA, HURRAY, WELCOME HOME
I’m happy you’re back home and there’s no place like home and definitely, not NYC. That was too cute, the Covid Brain, something I strongly believe we all and everything around us have experienced.
Welcome Back Home Maureen!
I love it. So true. So many of us love getting away for a bit, but then its time to come back. I missed the hum outside my little apt window on Riverside Dr. And at night its that gentle sound that puts me to sleep – with sometimes a cat meowing, birds tweeting in the trees outside my window and that hideous occasional honk of an impatient driver trying to get a double parked truck to move. Smiles – glad you came back. We are New York “tough”
I live in a similar situation and felt just as you did a few months ago when everything was closing down. But even then I knew I could never give up on our great city or my rent stabilized apt. I hope you can make the transition back home again. Many bargains are available at this time.
Some of the people on here are delusional …. I can’t even eat outside in NYC because I’m worried about getting shot while eating my pasta. The city will take years to repair. Try coming back to earth and stop wishful thinking.
I see this all the time. Vermont life is not like city life. It’s not even like suburban life. People used to city excitement and lifestyle frequently can’t shift comfortably to Vermont. But the ones that do, get involved in local life. It’s a big change. It’s not for everyone, but it is lovely
“There’s no people here”
OMG sounds like bliss to me, as others have stated some people can’t handle the switch as for me I’m looking forward to it.
Nice, timely piece Carol. Abandoning NYC is very shortsighted. The lull due to the virus is temporary. NYC needs to remain strong.
Maureen, I’m with you. As much as I dream of a cottage in the country, it’s walking past a “unlearn white supremacy” sign on West End Ave that stirs my spirit. I do have a rich fantasy life involving window boxes and coffee drinking while taking in the natural world, but for me, it’s a fantasy. I am an introvert but just knowing that I live among people who care about the world beyond our block is more important to my well-being than lightening bugs.
I mean yeah if you regularly go to museums Broadway shows and you’re the type to go out to eat at the newest coolest restaurants a couple of times a week then absolutely you’re gonna hate leaving the city. My guess is that for 99% of NYC residents, maybe even 95% of Manhattan residents, those are annual treats at best. In that case you’re much better off getting a bigger, quieter and cheaper place outside the city, and grabbing a hotel for a weekend in the city to get your annual share of museums Broadway and hip new restaurants.
If one can afford to live in NYC AND return, that’s fine. I moved out in 1978, went to Queen’s, then FLA., Then back to Manhattan to live with my dad at his place on west 88th street, then Staten Island for 32 years. Now retired in NJ. If I ever want to go to Manhattan again, I can.
She crazy to give up her apt.
I totally agree with you Maureen. Yesterday I stepped foot in MOMA and was happy to be back. And was happy it was back! Those of us who believe in New York are here to support the businesses and restaurants. NewYork will come back better than it was pre-Covid with more respect and caring for each other.
Welcome home!
Welcome home I think you should look at the website for the transition network.org you will find a terrific community online and later in person to meet great New York City women and events and conversations
So nothing about finding another apartment in NYC which most likely wouldn’t be rent-stabilized….that’s what we’d like to hear about.
Congrats 🎉👏. Thank God for the ability and provision to move, you got it out of your system, also that you realized it was not right for you quickly. It’s always good to pray for God’s will first. He knows what’s best for us. Remember to call and wait on Jesus. Enjoy, NY. God bless.
I think I was at the Met the same day as Maureen. Too bad we didn’t have occasion to meet. I can confirm the statues were werking it.